25 Investigates: Two years, 5 reports: Were warning signs missed prior to child sex abuse arrest?

For more than two years, a local woman says she pleaded with state social workers, local police, medical professionals, and judges to keep a four-year-old girl from her father.

Despite reports filed by her and mandated reporters, the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families (DCF) repeatedly deemed the allegations “unsupported,” and DCF documented concern that the claims of abuse were “consistently coming” from only the woman and her family.

It was only after a second, older child came forward with separate allegations of sexual abuse last month that 43-year-old John Donovan of Braintree was arrested. Donovan has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

‘Unless she’s broken, bruised, or bleeding...’

The woman, whom 25 Investigates is identifying only as Samantha to protect the child’s identity, provided 25 Investigates with a paper trail of DCF, police, and hospital records dating back to 2024, including records from five separate formal DCF reports alleging suspected abuse or neglect.

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Samantha says her four-year-old daughter displayed distressing behaviors and made troubling statements about Donovan after returning from visits. But every time the complaints were investigated, DCF found there was no reasonable cause to believe abuse had occurred.

Samantha claims that DCF told her, “Unless she’s broken, bruised, or bleeding, there’s nothing we can do.”

A March 16th Braintree Police report noted that the four-year-old disclosed to a victim advocate with the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office that Donovan had touched her private parts “again and again and again.”

During the same interview, the girl had also denied that any sexual abuse had occurred.

During a court hearing 16 days later, where Samantha sought a restraining order, a DCF investigator testified that the four-year-old denied any touching beyond seeing a doctor during a different interview. The judge denied the protective order, and Donovan was awarded makeup visitation time.

Counter Claims

In reports and hearing recordings obtained by 25 Investigates, Donovan denied all allegations of wrongdoing, describing Samantha as a “narcissist” and characterizing her abuse claims as false.

Donovan claimed she was intentionally trying to alienate him from his daughter.

He further reported that he had his own concerns about the four-year-old’s well-being while in Samantha’s care, arguing that her reports to DCF were retaliatory.

25 Investigates contacted two attorneys listed for Donovan. Both said they are unable to comment because they do not represent him in his pending child sex abuse case. Messages left for a family member listed in public records were not returned.

Retired Judge ‘Disturbed’

25 Investigates took the case records to child advocate and retired Worcester County Juvenile Court First Justice Carol Erskine, who spent 20 years presiding over thousands of child abuse and neglect cases.

Erskine says expecting a four-year-old to consistently validate complex abuse allegations in a formal interview is inconsistent with science.

“My first blush at this case is one of feeling really disturbed by the way the process was carried out,” Erskine said. “The system ... all placed the weight on a four-year-old child to basically validate whether or not sexual abuse had occurred. And to me, that’s a dangerous mistake.”

Erskine noted that young children often give inconsistent statements, which investigators should expect. Erskine also sharply criticized any assertion that physical injuries are required to support an allegation.

“In 90% of cases, studies show there’s no physical evidence of sexual abuse,” Erskine said. “In a four-year-old who is being inappropriately touched, you’re not going to see physical injury.”

Erskine added that preschool-aged children making such disclosures should immediately be referred to one of Massachusetts’ specialized Child Protection Centers, which provide science-based evaluations.

Another ‘Victim’ Comes Forward

The court-ordered visits between Donovan and the four-year-old only came to an abrupt halt last month when an older child disclosed allegations that she had been sexually abused by him.

Abington police arrested Donovan on three charges related to child sexual abuse, including two counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14.

For Samantha, the arrest brought a mix of relief and anger over how long it took for authorities to intervene.

“I’m hoping there’s accountability,” Samantha said. “Because of the lack of action and the lack of proper protocol, my child was put back with her abuser.”

DCF Responds

25 Investigates sent several questions to DCF and asked whether the agency is reopening any of the complaints brought by Samantha now that police have deemed another child’s accusations credible.

In a statement to 25 Investigates, the Department of Children and Families cited state and federal privacy laws prohibiting it from commenting on specific cases, but wrote in part:

“The Department takes all allegations of abuse and neglect seriously... The investigation process includes, but is not limited to, interviews with caregivers, children, schools, doctors, and law enforcement... When DCF receives a report and determines it involves a crime, DCF is required to complete a mandatory referral to the District Attorney’s Office and local law enforcement agency.”

25 Investigates also sent questions to the Office of Norfolk County District Attorney Michael Morrissey and asked if the case was being reviewed. A spokesperson said the office cannot comment.

Donovan remains held without bail awaiting his next court appearance.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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