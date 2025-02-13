Columbian national living in Mass. charged with identity theft, stealing $259K in housing benefits

BOSTON — A Columbian national living in Boston is facing federal charges of identity theft and stealing more than $259,000 in Section 8 housing benefits during a period of more than 13 years, the U.S. Attorney said Thursday.

Lina Maria Orovio-Hernandez, 58, was indicted by a federal grand jury on one count of misuse of a Social Security number, one count of making a false statement in an application for a United States passport and one count of theft of government money, U.S. Attorney Leah Foley said in a statement.

Orovio-Hernandez appeared in federal court in Boston on Wednesday.

If convicted, Orovio-Hernandez will also be subject to deportation proceedings upon completion of any sentenced imposed, Foley said.

According to court documents, Orovio-Hernandez, a citizen of Colombia, applied for a U.S. passport and a Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles Real ID using the name and other biographical information of another person.

From October 2011 through January 2025, Orovio-Hernandez is accused of stealing approximately $259,589 in Section 8 housing assistance benefits, Foley said.

If convicted of misuse of a Social Security number, Orovio-Hernandez faces a sentence of up to five years of in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000.

If convicted of making a false statement in an application for a U.S. passport, she faces a sentence of up to 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000.

If convicted of theft of government money, she faces a sentence of up to 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000 or twice the gross gain or loss, whichever is greater.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

