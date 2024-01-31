‘Colleges aren’t going to wait:’ Newton seniors fear delayed transcripts may impact applications

NEWTON, Mass. — Hundreds of teachers were still on the picket line Wednesday afternoon, saying they wouldn’t go back until they got a fair contract. Although parents and teachers alike are waiting for a return to the classroom, it’s the high school seniors in the district who could be impacted the most.

Parents and students say some of their second quarter grades are still missing. For many who got deferred early or are applying to college regular decision, they fear the missing grades could hurt their chances of getting in.

“At this point, we just want a call when there is school,” parents Anna and Konstantin said. They have a daughter who is a senior at Newton South High School. She is in the midst of college applications and she is sending emails to schools saying her second quarter grades are unavailable.

“This is really frustrating and sad,” the parents said.

Second quarter grades were due four days after the strike began. The district now says those transcripts needed for applications will be delayed.

The high school sent out an email to colleges asking them not to penalize their students for this strike. They’re suggesting parents and students do the same.

Newton South High School letter to parents and students

“Colleges aren’t going to wait to make a decision because your application is incomplete versus somebody else’s application,” Anna said.

Nora Linsenn, a senior at Newton South, says her friends who deferred from early applications are worried their crucial quarter transcript won’t be available in time. “Getting good grades in the second quarter is important and people work really hard.”

She says many of her applications have an “X” next to the midyear transcript section.

School officials are also recommending students send screenshots of their mid-quarter grades to colleges, although some disagree with that strategy.

“We don’t necessarily want to do that those grades aren’t a final grade and not official.”

The NTA and the school committee are expected to give updates on the strike Wednesday night.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group