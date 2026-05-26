How to watch: USMNT to unveil 2026 World Cup roster in nationally televised event on Boston 25 News

U.S. Soccer and U.S. Men’s National Team head coach Mauricio Pochettino will officially unveil the 26-player roster for the 2026 FIFA World Cup during a nationally televised event on Tuesday afternoon.

How to watch

Date: Tuesday, May 26

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: FOX/Boston 25 News

The announcement will air live on FOX/Boston 25 News from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m., giving fans their first look at the players selected to represent the United States on soccer’s biggest stage.

The broadcast will feature a star-studded lineup of hosts, including U.S. Soccer legends and FOX Sports analysts Alexi Lalas, Stu Holden, Carli Lloyd, Rob Stone, Jenny Taft, and Landon Donovan, as well as additional celebrity appearances.

The event will be held at The Rooftop at Pier 17 in New York City’s historic South Street Seaport, as part of U.S. Soccer’s “Never Chase Reality” campaign — aimed at inspiring players and fans to push beyond expectations.

Following the roster reveal, the team will travel to the Arthur M. Blank National Training Center in Fayette County, Georgia, where preparations will begin for the final tune-up matches ahead of the World Cup.

Fans will get their first chance to see the newly named squad in action when the U.S. faces Senegal on May 31 in Charlotte, North Carolina. The team will then take on four-time World Cup champion Germany on June 6 in Chicago.

Both matches will serve as key tests before the start of the tournament.

Stay with Boston 25 News for full coverage of the roster announcement and reaction from players and fans.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group