Coldplay adds 2nd Massachusetts show after ‘spectacular demand’ from fans

FOXBORO, Mass. — Coldplay will play a second show in Massachusetts this summer after the announcement of a planned North American tour stop at Gillette Stadium earlier this week was met with “spectacular demand” from fans, the British rock band said Friday.

The band will now perform its “Music Of The Spheres” show in Foxboro on both Tuesday, July 15, and Wednesday, July 16.

“Extra dates due to spectacular demand,” Coldplay wrote in a post on X.

Coldplay also added second shows in Standford, Toronto, and Miami.

Days after the release of their 10th studio album “Moon Music,” the band announced that it would visit cities in the United States and Canada in May, June, and July 2025.

Presale for both Gillette Stadium shows, as well as other stops, is now underway.

In addition to performing new singles “We Pray,” and “feelslikeimfallinginlove” off their newest record Moon Music, the group will incorporate anthems from the band’s lengthy catalog, including “Yellow”, “The Scientist”, “Clocks”, “Fix You”, “Viva La Vida”, “Paradise”, “A Sky Full Of Stars” and “Adventure Of A Lifetime” into the spectacular stadium show bursting with lasers, fireworks, and LED wristbands.

