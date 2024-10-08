Coldplay announces North American tour with stop at Foxboro’s Gillette Stadium

FOXBORO, Mass. — Coldplay on Tuesday announced several North American tour dates, including a stop at Foxboro’s Gillette Stadium.

Days after the release of their 10th studio album “Moon Music,” the British rock band announced that its “Music Of The Spheres World Tour” will visit cities in the United States and Canada in May, June, and July 2025.

The band’s summer 2025 tour dates include a show at Gillette Stadium on Tuesday, July 15. A time for the show has not yet been set.

Fans can sign up for presale now through Thursday at 10 a.m. with the presale beginning on Friday at 9 a.m. General ticket sales begin Friday at noon at ticketmaster.com.

The dates announced will see the band bring its acclaimed live experience to fans in new cities as well, continuing to make good on their efforts to reach every corner of the globe.

Coldplay will make its debut stadium performances in Stanford, El Paso, Denver, Las Vegas, Nashville, and Madison. Additionally, Coldplay will be one of the first acts to perform at Toronto’s newest venue, Rogers Stadium, a seasonal outdoor concert venue that will open in 2025.

In addition to performing new singles “We Pray,” and “feelslikeimfallinginlove” off their newest record Moon Music, the group will incorporate anthems from the band’s lengthy catalog, including “Yellow”, “The Scientist”, “Clocks”, “Fix You”, “Viva La Vida”, “Paradise”, “A Sky Full Of Stars” and “Adventure Of A Lifetime” into the spectacular stadium show bursting with lasers, fireworks, and LED wristbands.

The list of North American tour dates are as follows:

MAY

31: Stanford, CA - Stanford Stadium (Support: TBA)

JUNE

6: Las Vegas, NV - Allegiant Stadium (Support: TBA)

10: Denver, CO - Empower Field at Mile High (Support: TBA)

13: El Paso, TX - Sun Bowl Stadium (Support: TBA)

JULY

7: Toronto, ON - Rogers Stadium (Support: TBA)

8: Toronto, ON - Rogers Stadium (Support: TBA)

15: Foxboro, MA - Gillette Stadium (Support: TBA)

19: Madison, WI - Camp Randall Stadium (Support: TBA)

22: Nashville, TN - Nissan Stadium (Support: TBA)

26: Miami, FL - Hard Rock Stadium (Support: TBA)

Since kicking off in March 2022, the Music Of The Spheres World Tour has sold over 10 million tickets across Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand, making it the all-time highest-attended tour by a musical group, Live Nation said in a news release.

Coldplay is slated to perform internationally in Melbourne, Sydney, Auckland, Abu Dhabi, Mumbai, Hong Kong, and Seoul leading up to the North American leg.

Complete tour dates are available below and at coldplay.com/tour.

