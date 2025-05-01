Emergency crews battling massive brush fire on Joint Base Cape Cod

Emergency crews are battling a massive brush fire on Cape Cod Thursday afternoon.

Video sent to Boston 25 showed massive flames billowing.

The Bourne Fire Department posted on Facebook that smoke from the brush had drifted over the town and residents may see or smell smoke.

“Please do not call 9-1-1 or the business phone line to report smoke odor or haze,” the fire department wrote.

Fire crews are on scene and working to contain the blaze.

“Thank you for your cooperation and help in keeping emergency lines open for true emergencies,” Bourne fire posted.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

