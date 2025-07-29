Coast Guard searching for missing swimmer off Cape Cod beach

FALMOUTH, Mass. — The United States Coast Guard is searching for a missing swimmer off Cape Cod on Tuesday afternoon.

The swimmer went missing in the area of Old Silver Beach in Falmouth around noon, according to the Coast Guard.

Two people on the beach lost sight of the swimmer and alerted the authorities.

The swimmer is described as a man wearing a red shirt and a black swim cap.

The USGC’s Woods Hole sector is leading the search with help from the Falmouth Police Department and Falmouth Fire Department.

There were no additional details immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

