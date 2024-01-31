A clipper storm is heading for Massachusetts. Here’s what to expect

DEDHAM, Mass. — A fast-moving clipper storm will move through Massachusetts ahead of the weekend, bringing the chance for more snow and rain.

There will be a chance for a spot rain or snow shower Thursday night into Friday morning, according to Boston 25 Meteorologist Shiri Spear.

“This is a pretty weak storm system as it comes through. We have the chance for a little spot rain or snow shower,” Spear said in her latest forecast. “Friday morning we’re probably going to need to watch for a couple of slippery spots.”

Clipper storm

Spear said there won’t be a Weather Alert on the Thursday and Friday forecast because the storm should be fairly low-impact.

“Overall, the rainfall and precipitation totals look quite limited and patchy with this one,” Spear explained. “There might be a little snow mixed in, especially at elevations, but even so it’s looking like a coating.”

The National Weather Service defines an “Alberta” clipper storm as a “very fast-moving storm that drops down from the northwest across the Great Lakes from Central Canada.”

After the storm moves out, Saturday and Sunday look to be mostly sunny with temperatures in the upper 30s.

