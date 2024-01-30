Mostly dry forecast

FROZEN TEMPERATURES MOVING OUT

After another icy cold morning Wednesday, highs will rebound with a little bit of sunshine. Highs will make it above freezing into the mid to upper 30s. A southwest wind developing ahead of a cold front Thursday will push temperatures to and above 40. That front will come through Friday to cool us down, but the first part of the day will still be mild. Expect a few showers with that front, too.

DON’T LET THE COLD BOTHER YOU

It is winter after all! Sunshine abounds for the weekend, but highs will only be in the 30s. Looks like a good ski weekend, if you are inclined.

No big storms are on the way into next week. Enjoy!

