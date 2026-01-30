Class action lawsuit alleges Red Sox boosted ticket prices with illegal junk fees

BOSTON — A lawsuit filed against the Red Sox alleges the team jacked up ticket prices illegally.

The lawsuit was filed in Massachusetts federal court earlier this month and claims the Sox advertised false prices for tickets to baseball games and other events at Fenway.

The lawsuit says fans would see one price but then pay another after junk fees were added, which could more than double the ticket price in some instances.

“The Red Sox’s false advertising centers on their use of drip pricing and junk fees. Specifically, the Red Sox would advertise illusorily low prices for their tickets,” the lawsuit filed against the Fenway Sports Group states. “When purchasers attempted to buy those tickets, however, the Red Sox would add mandatory fees at the last minute, such as “Per-Ticket Fees” and “Order Fees,” that could increase the cost of a purchase by as much as 150%."

“In other words, the Red Sox’s advertised tickets were not actually available for purchase at the advertised prices,” the suit continues. “The Red Sox’s use of drip pricing and junk fees was both unfair and deceptive. It was also illegal under the consumer protection laws of Massachusetts and other states.”

When Boston 25 News reached out for a comment, a Red Sox spokesperson told us they do not comment on pending litigation but that they’ve always complied with the law.

