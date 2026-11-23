Americans are feeling squeezed by the rising cost of everyday life, and the financial pressure is prompting questions about everything from credit card debt and grocery bills to retirement savings.

Boston 25 Consumer advisor Clark Howard and Joel Larsgaard, host of the “How to Money” podcast, answered questions from consumers about some of their biggest financial concerns.

“I’m getting questions after questions from people about affordability,” Howard said. “People are so squeezed right now.”

Should you move your 401(k) when the market is high?

Saviour Anyidoho of Athens, Georgia, asked what could happen to his 401(k) if the stock market falls.

Howard said the answer largely depends on how long someone has until retirement. Someone who is at least seven years away should generally continue contributing and avoid trying to predict the market’s next move.

“You just don’t have a way to know,” Howard said. “Keep contributing to your 401(k) and know that, yes, there are times the market goes down, but you’re going to be A-OK if you stay in the game.”

Larsgaard agreed that investors should avoid reacting to predictions of an approaching downturn.

“So often, staying the course is the best move for almost everyone to build wealth for their future,” Larsgaard said.

People approaching retirement may need to consider a different strategy because their focus begins shifting from building wealth to preserving it. Howard said investors with a longer timeline should tune out frightening headlines and remain focused on their long-term goals.

Will Social Security still be available?

Howard also addressed concerns about the future of Social Security.

He said he expects lawmakers to find a way to bring more money into the program because of its popularity with the American public.

Larsgaard cautioned that alarming headlines can leave people with the false impression that Social Security could disappear completely.

Howard said that even without congressional action, the program would still be able to provide part of the promised benefits.

“Social Security will still be able to pay about three-quarters of the check,” Howard said. “I mean, that’s not OK, but it’s not like it goes to zero.”

How can you pay off credit card debt?

Claudia Villegas of Tucson, Arizona, asked about the best way to reduce credit card debt.

Howard’s first recommendation is to stop using the cards while carrying a balance.

“If you are running balances on cards, you are like on a treadmill,” Howard said. “The faster you go, you’re still not getting anywhere.”

He suggested putting the cards in a freezer bag filled with water and freezing them until the balances are paid. Consumers should also remove the cards from Apple Pay and Google Wallet to eliminate the temptation to tap and pay.

Larsgaard said paying off debt requires changing spending habits and creating a realistic plan. Consumers should determine how much money they can put toward their balances each month and establish a target date for becoming debt-free.

Howard said a budget provides the financial equivalent of navigation.

“You need to know your destination,” Howard said. “If you’re carrying debt and you don’t like it and you want to become debt-free, you have to have a plan.”

What can drivers do about high fuel prices?

Larsgaard said higher fuel costs can disrupt household budgets and contribute to higher prices in other parts of the economy. While drivers cannot control fuel prices, he said they can try to reduce their expenses by driving less and combining trips.

Howard encouraged people to think carefully about whether every trip they make is necessary.

“How much of the driving we do without even thinking about it do we actually need to do?” Howard asked.

Drivers with a warehouse club membership can typically save more on gas when comparing it to an ordinary gas station. Those without a membership can use apps such as GasBuddy and Upside to check prices in their area before filling up.

However, drivers should avoid traveling far out of their way because the fuel used to get there could erase the savings.

How can families spend less on food?

Michelle Van Curen of Marietta, Georgia, asked how young couples can stay out of debt while grocery prices rise.

Howard recommended reversing the usual meal-planning process. Instead of deciding what to cook and then buying the required ingredients, shoppers should first identify discounted and lower-cost foods and build their meals around those items.

“You figure out what’s on sale, what’s lower priced, and you build your meal around that,” Howard said.

Howard pointed to chicken as an example. He said chicken prices have been falling because it is in oversupply, while ground beef remains expensive. Shoppers may be able to lower their grocery bills by replacing higher-priced beef with less expensive chicken.

Larsgaard said consumers may also need to substitute less expensive ingredients and eat at home more often. Restaurant meals generally become significantly more expensive after adding drinks and a tip.

“Eating more at home is one of those pivots we can make and should make in order to save on food,” Larsgaard said.

What is the best way to pay off student loans?

Howard said recent graduates should establish a specific timeline for eliminating their student loan debt.

Someone beginning a career may not yet have increased their spending to match their new income, making it an opportune time to direct more money toward debt. Borrowers can use online calculators to determine how much they need to pay each month to eliminate their loans.

Larsgaard cautioned borrowers against prioritizing student loans while neglecting debts that may be more costly, such as credit card balances.

He also recommended living like a college student for a few additional years after graduation. Keeping expenses low can allow borrowers to accelerate their debt payments before lifestyle costs increase.

How can workers increase their income?

Makayla Plummer asked what people can do when it feels as though they must work multiple jobs just to pay their bills.

Howard said the problem goes beyond individual spending decisions. He said the share of national income going to workers is lower than it has been in the past, while companies and large stock investors are receiving more.

“That’s why individuals and families are having so much harder of a time making ends meet than they used to,” Howard said.

Howard said the economy has experienced similar cycles before and argued that the balance needs to change.

“It is time to balance this thing out with more money going to workers and less going to owners,” Howard said.

For workers looking for something they can control now, Howard recommended continuing their education and exploring growing fields with better pay and advancement opportunities. He said some of those jobs require professional certifications rather than another college degree.

“This has been such a tough moment in American history to deal with how unaffordable things are, how our money from our paychecks doesn’t just seem to go far enough,” Howard said.

He encouraged people to focus on changes that could give them more control over their finances and future.

For more financial advice while facing the high cost of living, you can watch Clark’s full Town Hall special Thursday, Nov. 26th at 11am.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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