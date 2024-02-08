Boston Mayor Wu says the temporary migrant shelter in Roxbury is close to reaching capacity

BOSTON — The temporary migrant shelter that opened in Roxbury last week is already close to reaching capacity.

According to the Boston Herald, the converted Melnea Cass Recreation Center has enough beds for about 400 people and Mayor Wu says the facility is close to that limit.

The state reached its self-imposed capacity of 7,500 families in November but the population has only continued to grow.

The former Roxbury recreation center is housing migrants who were sleeping at Boston’s Logan Airport.

Governor Healey says the plan is to stop using the complex as a shelter by the end of May but a bill to implement strict limits at the southern border recently failed in the Senate.

“It would have ended the migrant crisis and the in-flow of people into this country, Healey said in a news conference. “It would have given 118 billion dollars to states like Massachusetts who have been having to bear the cost for so long,” she added.

For months, Governor Healey has urged members of Congress to pass the deal. The bill also includes funding for Ukraine and Israel.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

