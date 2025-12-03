City councilors defend Mayor Wu’s $13K trip to Nova Scotia for Boston’s Christmas tree

BOSTON — Boston City Councilors are defending Mayor Michelle Wu’s recent trip to Nova Scotia to collect the city’s official Christmas tree, after a new report revealed the trip cost $13,000.

According to Wu, no taxpayer dollars were used for her family’s travel expenses.

“I went up with my family...But no taxpayer dollars were used to pay for anything,” Wu said during an appearance on “Java with Jimmy.”

The total cost included flights, hotel stays, and other expenses for the mayor and city staff. Of that amount, $11,000 was covered by taxpayers, while the remaining $2,000 came from a “public-private partnership” that paid for the city’s interim parks commissioner, according to Wu.

The annual tree-lighting tradition celebrates Boston’s historic ties to Nova Scotia, which has gifted the city its official Christmas tree for more than 50 years as a thank-you for aid following the 1917 Halifax Explosion.

Two city councilors told Boston 25 News the trip was important to strengthen Boston’s relationship with Nova Scotia.

“It helps with tourism, economic development as well, and I believe it was money well spent,” City Councilor Ed Flynn said.

City Councilor Erin Murphy added, “$13,000, even though we definitely need to make sure we aren’t wasting money here at the city, and it’s important that we don’t throw money away, but I don’t think $13,000 is too much money to be spent.”

Wu says she’ll review the costs further and provide exact dollar amounts.

This year’s tree—a 45-foot white spruce—arrived in Boston a couple of weeks ago and now stands in Boston Common. The official tree lighting ceremony is scheduled for Thursday evening, marking the start of the city’s holiday celebrations.

