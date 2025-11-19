Boston’s official Christmas tree arrives in the city from Nova Scotia

BOSTON — Thanksgiving might still be a week away, but Boston is already getting into the holiday spirit.

The city’s official Christmas tree — a 45-foot white spruce — has arrived on Boston Common.

The tree, an annual gift from Nova Scotia, reached the city on Tuesday, continuing a tradition rooted in a historic act of compassion.

In 1917, Boston sent critical aid to Halifax after a catastrophic explosion devastated the city.

As a ‘thank you’, Nova Scotia began the tradition of gifting a Christmas tree, with the first “Tree for Boston” officially donated in 1971.

This year’s tree was donated by Ronald and Claire Feener of Lunenburg County, Nova Scotia, and made the journey to Boston by flatbed truck.

The tree lighting ceremony is scheduled on Thursday, December 4.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

