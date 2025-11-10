Boston Mayor Michelle Wu to travel to Nova Scotia for Christmas tree cutting ceremony

NOVA SCOTIA — Boston Mayor Michelle Wu will travel to Nova Scotia to take part in the annual ceremony where the province gifts a Christmas tree to Boston.

The tradition, which began in 1917, serves as a heartfelt gesture of gratitude for the medical aid and relief Boston provided after the devastating Halifax explosion.

Once the tree is cut down in Nova Scotia, it will be transported to Boston Common, where it will be decorated and officially lit on December 4th.

During her visit, Mayor Wu will also meet with the Mayor of Halifax to discuss potential future collaborations and strengthen the longstanding friendship between the two cities.

Wu is making history by becoming the first Mayor to travel to Canada for this visit.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

