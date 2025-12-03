5-figure price tag? Records reveal cost of Mayor Wu’s Nova Scotia trip for Boston’s Christmas tree

BOSTON — Boston Mayor Michelle Wu’s recent trip to Nova Scotia to secure the city’s official Christmas tree for the 2025 holiday season reportedly came with a five-figure price tag.

The $13,365 in expenses covered flights, hotel accommodations, and other costs for the mayor and members of her team, the Boston Herald reported.

Of the total, more than $11,000 was paid by taxpayers, while a private fund contributed $2,000 to cover expenses for the city’s interim Parks Commissioner, according to financial records obtained by the newspaper.

Mayor Michelle Wu

The annual trip is part of a long-standing tradition between Boston and Nova Scotia.

Each year, Nova Scotia gifts Boston a Christmas tree as a gesture of gratitude for the city’s aid following the 1917 Halifax Explosion, one of the largest non-nuclear explosions in history.

This year’s tree—a 45-foot white spruce—arrived in Boston a couple of weeks ago and now stands in Boston Common.

Boston Christmas tree from Nova Scotia

The official tree lighting ceremony is scheduled for Thursday evening, marking the start of the city’s holiday celebrations.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group