City of Boston announces dates for 2024 Holiday Stroll

BOSTON — The City of Boston has announced dates for the 2024 Holiday Stroll.

The stroll will be held on Sunday, December 1, and Sunday, December 8, to celebrate the holidays and promote the winter shopping season in the Back Bay.

“I am thrilled to present the holiday edition of Open Newbury to Back Bay this winter for all of our residents to enjoy,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “The tradition of Open Newbury that we enjoy during the summer brings so much opportunity for community gathering and economic growth for our small businesses. I am looking forward to seeing the city gather together again for Open Newbury this holiday season.”

The stroll is an expansion of open Newbury and is a pedestrian-only event typically held in summer and early fall, into the holiday season.

Since the start of Open Newbury in 2016, thousands have enjoyed food, shopping, and dining along the mile-long, eight-block stretch from Berkeley Street to Massachusetts Avenue.

Newbury Street will be closed off to vehicles from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. on December 1 and December 8. The route will be the same as the summer Open Newbury series, with Newbury Street closed to cars from Berkeley Street to Massachusetts Avenue.

“Introducing Open Newbury to the winter season brings together two traditions: the excitement of holiday markets and the experience of exploring one of Boston’s most vibrant streets from a fresh perspective, free from cars,” said Jascha Franklin-Hodge, Chief of Streets. “We look forward to continuing our partnership with the local business community, who have made Newbury Street such an iconic part of Boston.”

In case of inclement weather, a makeup date will be held on December 15.

More details on Open Newbury can be found here.

