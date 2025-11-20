City of Attleboro investigating cybersecurity incident, impacting city’s IT systems

ATTLEBORO, Mass. — The City of Attleboro, alongside Attleboro police, is investigating a cybersecurity incident that knocked several of the city’s IT systems offline.

City officials have confirmed that the cyber attack has shut down city and police phone lines as well as email services for city employees and departments.

While the exact areas affected by the cyber attack have not been specified, city officials are working to determine the scope of the disruption.

Despite the attack, public safety radio systems and phone lines, including 911, remain operational, ensuring residents can still reach emergency services.

“Our priority is maintaining emergency services and keeping the public informed,” said Mayor Cathleen DeSimone. “We are taking direct steps to manage this incident and will continue regular updates as work continues.”

The city’s public schools have not been affected as a result of the cyber attack.

The city urges that anyone in an emergency continue calling 911. For those with non-emergency needs, contact the following phone lines:

Attleboro Police Department business line : 508-223-2950

: 508-223-2950 Attleboro Fire Department business line: 508-399-8693

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group