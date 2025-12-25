‘A Christmas miracle’ Stoughton police help deliver baby on the side of the road

STOUGHTON,MASS. — Stoughton Police say a “Christmas Miracle” happened along Glen Echo Boulevard and Pleasant St. early Thursday morning.

First responders were called after a woman was in active labor in the back seat of a car.

Stoughton Police say Sergeant Medeiros was the first to arrive, and Officer Guzman came to assist moments later.

Officer Guzman calmly directed the woman to push, while Sgt. Medeiros assisted in delivering the baby.

They went on to say that after the baby boy was born, Sgt. Medeiros cleared his mouth and nose, placed him on his mother’s belly, and gently rubbed his back.

Five minutes after the first responders arrived at 6:17 a.m., a baby boy was born.

Stoughton Police say the mother and her newborn son were transported by ambulance to Boston Medical Center-South in Brockton.

They are receiving care and doing well.

People living near the area where the baby was born woke up to all the police and fire engine lights.

They were concerned that there was a crash or something was wrong. They were relieved to hear that is was a baby that was born.

“It was good to have something good happened in the neighborhood,” James Fallon. “I’m glad that it happened and on Christmas.”

“Christmas Miracle as they say. I was very relieved to be honest,” Judy Rodrigues said. “I’m very glad everything went well. Happy healthy baby and good luck in the future!”

“This incredible event is a reminder that our officers are called upon to handle every kind of emergency—sometimes even helping deliver new life into the world,“ said Stoughton Police in a statement.

“We are proud of Sgt. Medeiros and Officer Guzman for their quick actions, teamwork, and compassion during this once-in-a-lifetime Christmas miracle. From all of us at the Stoughton Police Department, congratulations to the new mother and her family, and welcome to the world, little one.”

