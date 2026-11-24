BOSTON — A child was injured after falling from a second-floor window of a home in Boston’s Hyde Park neighborhood on Monday.

According to Boston police, officers responded to the area of 222 Neponset Valley Parkway around 11:54 p.m. after receiving a report that a child had fallen from a second-floor window.

The child, whose age was not released, was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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