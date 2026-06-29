Child hospitalized after being struck by a train in Worcester

WORCESTER, Mass. — A child was taken to the hospital after reportedly being struck by a train in Worcester, police say.

The incident occurred around 11:40 AM on Sunday, when officers were dispatched near Polar Park to reports of a non-verbal child struck by a train on the CSX train tracks.

The child was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No further details have been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group