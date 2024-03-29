Child at center of Massachusetts Amber Alert found safe in Connecticut; suspect in custody

WINDSOR, Conn. — A young boy who was inside a car stolen in Massachusetts, prompting the activation of an Amber Alert, was found safe at a hotel in Connecticut and the suspect in the incident was also taken into custody, authorities said.

Troopers had been searching for Liam David Pagan, 3, who was inside a red 2021 Toyota Camry that was stolen in Chicopee around 8:50 a.m., according to Massachusetts State Police.

The vehicle in question was found in a Stop & Shop parking lot at 1095 Kennedy Road in Windsor, Connecticut, but Liam and the driver weren’t inside, state police said.

Liam was later found safe at the Rodeway Inn in Windsor. The suspect was then tracked down a short time later at a nearby Anytime Fitness.

“An investigation indicated he dropped the child off at the Rodeway Inn and then drove to the shopping plaza where he left the car,” state police said in a post on X.

State police noted that staff at the hotel called police to notify them of Liam’s presence.

The name of the suspect hasn’t been released and it’s not clear if he’ll face charges.

There were no additional details available.

An investigation is ongoing.

UPDATE—We have the suspect in custody. Suspect was located at Any Time Fitness on Kennedy Road in Windsor. Investigation indicates he dropped the child off at the Rodeway Inn and then drove to the shopping plaza where he left the car. Hotel employees contacted police. #AMBERAlert — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) March 29, 2024

UPDATE—Officers have located LIAM DAVID PAGAN at a hotel in Windsor, Conn. He is safe. Suspect is outstanding. AMBER Alert is deactivated. Investigation and search for suspect is ongoing. #AMBERAlert — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) March 29, 2024

TO RECAP: AMBER Alert in effect for LIAM DAVID PAGAN, 3, last seen wearing green clothes and shirt w/dinosaurs and eggs. Suspect described as white male, 50-60 yrs old, wearing black pants and black Crocs. We have the stolen Camry in Windsor, Conn., but child/suspect outstanding. pic.twitter.com/ZLMNSi4asK — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) March 29, 2024

UPDATE—We have located the red Toyota Camry outside a Stop & Shop at 1095 Kennedy Rd, Windsor, Connecticut. The suspect and child ARE NOT in the vehicle. Investigation and search is ongoing. AMBER Alert remains activated for Liam David Pagan (photo) and the suspect. https://t.co/EKzAfMNXj0 pic.twitter.com/TNUHNi30fQ — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) March 29, 2024

ADDITIONAL—Liam was last seen wearing all green and a shirt with dinosaurs and eggs on it. Suspect is described as white male, approximate age 50-60, last seen wearing black pants and black Crocs. https://t.co/kXv2FiT3wL — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) March 29, 2024

AMBER Alert has been activated for missing boy LIAM DAVID PAGAN, 3, who was inside a red 2021 Toyota Camry that was stolen in #Chicopee this morning at 8:50. Believed headed toward #Connecticut. Here is Liam’s photo and photo of the actual car. Please call 911 w/any info. pic.twitter.com/P9wBInVe2H — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) March 29, 2024

We are preparing to activate an AMBER Alert for a vehicle that has been stolen in #Chicopee with a young child inside. This is a developing situation. Please stand by for more information. #AMBERAlert — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) March 29, 2024

