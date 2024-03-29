Local

Child at center of Massachusetts Amber Alert found safe in Connecticut; suspect in custody

By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News Staff
WINDSOR, Conn. — A young boy who was inside a car stolen in Massachusetts, prompting the activation of an Amber Alert, was found safe at a hotel in Connecticut and the suspect in the incident was also taken into custody, authorities said.

Troopers had been searching for Liam David Pagan, 3, who was inside a red 2021 Toyota Camry that was stolen in Chicopee around 8:50 a.m., according to Massachusetts State Police.

The vehicle in question was found in a Stop & Shop parking lot at 1095 Kennedy Road in Windsor, Connecticut, but Liam and the driver weren’t inside, state police said.

Liam was later found safe at the Rodeway Inn in Windsor. The suspect was then tracked down a short time later at a nearby Anytime Fitness.

“An investigation indicated he dropped the child off at the Rodeway Inn and then drove to the shopping plaza where he left the car,” state police said in a post on X.

State police noted that staff at the hotel called police to notify them of Liam’s presence.

The name of the suspect hasn’t been released and it’s not clear if he’ll face charges.

There were no additional details available.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

