Chief of Newton Police Department steps down months after taking leave of absence

NEWTON, Mass. — The chief of the Newton Police Department has stepped down from his position following a leave of absence, the city’s mayor announced Friday.

According to Newton Mayor Ruthanne Fuller, Chief John Carmichael has decided to step down, effective Sept. 27, 2024.

Carmichael, who had been on leave since May, was appointed by Fuller as the 19th chief of the department in June 2021.

In a statement, Fuller credited Carmichael with enhancing community engagement, prioritizing 21st-century policing, and implementing a plan to train and prepare officers in de-escalation tactics, among other achievements.

Fuller also applauded Carmichael for supporting employee wellness and mental health.

“On behalf of the city, I wish Chief Carmichael all the best and thank him for his service,” Fuller said.

Fuller didn’t share any details on what led to Carmichael’s decision to ultimately step down.

Acting Chief George McMains has been serving in Carmichael’s absence.

Fuller noted that she’s just started the process of filling the chief of police position under the city of Newton special legislation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

