Nearly a dozen street signs stolen from NH town, police say

RINDGE, N.H. — Authorities are investigating after nearly a dozen street signs were stolen over the last weekend.

Rindge Police say 11 street signs were taken, some of which were new after previously being stolen the week before.

According to investigators, each sign costs $150 to replace, which will cost taxpayers a total of $1,650.

“This is not simply a ‘harmless prank,’” police wrote in a social media post.

Anyone with information leading to the recovery of the signs or information about their disappearances is asked to call Rindge Police at (603) 899-5009 or Cheshire County Dispatch at (603) 355-2000.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

