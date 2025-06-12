ROME — It’s not every day you get to meet the Pope, let alone gift him a hat of his favorite Major League Baseball team.

However, for Kelly DeStefano and her husband, Gary, they did just that.

The Haverhill couple, and diehard Bostonians, were celebrating; they had just gotten married at Sacred Hearts Parish back on May 25, and decided to visit Rome and to get a chance to meet the Holy Father during his Weekly General Audience on Wednesday.

Before they left, Kelly’s cousin, Paul Breen, gifted them Chicago White Sox hats and reminded them that His Holiness is a huge fan of the Southside baseball team and said it wouldn’t hurt for them to wear the hats to try and get the Pope’s attention.

The newlyweds were there for the Sposi Novelli, meaning that during the Pope’s general audience, they recieved special seating for their recent marriage.

Then came the moment when they finally got the opportunity to meet the Pope. Gary DeStefano gifted the Pontiff the cap.

0 of 4 ‘Cherry on top of our honeymoon’: Haverhill couple goes viral after gifting the Pope a White Sox hat (Kelly DeStefano) ‘Cherry on top of our honeymoon’: Haverhill couple goes viral after gifting the Pope a White Sox hat (Kelly DeStefano) ‘Cherry on top of our honeymoon’: Haverhill couple goes viral after gifting the Pope a White Sox hat (Kelly DeStefano) ‘Cherry on top of our honeymoon’: Haverhill couple goes viral after gifting the Pope a White Sox hat (Kelly DeStefano)

“He’s so down to earth,” Kelly said, " he laughed when my husband pulled out the hat and jokingly said something in regards to ‘we’ll be in trouble but [the Pope] won’t.’"

‘Cherry on top of our honeymoon’: Haverhill couple goes viral after gifting the Pope a White Sox hat

Kelly called the experience “The cherry on top of our honeymoon.”

Congratulations to the newlyweds!

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group