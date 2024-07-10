‘Cherished’: Red Sox mourning loss of Claudia Williams, daughter of legendary slugger Ted Williams

The Boston Red Sox are mourning the loss of a “cherished” member of the team’s extended family, the ballclub announced Wednesday.

Claudia Williams, the daughter of legendary Red Sox outfielder and Baseball Hall of Famer Ted Williams, passed away this past winter, a team spokesperson said Wednesday.

The Red Sox said they chose to wait to announce Claudia’s passing so her family could mourn privately.

“Claudia was a cherished member of the Red Sox family, known for her deep dedication to preserving her father’s legacy and all of us feel a responsibility to carry on her mission in her absence,” said Red Sox President and CEO Sam Kennedy. “Claudia’s commitment and passion were inspiring and she will be profoundly missed by all of us at the Red Sox and all who knew her.”

Born in Vermont in 1971, Claudia was the only surviving immediate family member of the late Red Sox legend before her passing. Claudia’s brother, John Henry Williams, passed away in 2004.

Claudia penned a memoir, Ted Williams, My Father, chronicling her childhood and relationship with one of the 20th century’s most legendary sports figures.

