Chelsea native among Navy team welcoming Artemis II crew back to Earth

A Chelsea native is among the U.S. Navy dive medical team that greeted and assessed the crew of NASA’s Artemis II after it splashed down in the Pacific Friday night following a 10-day voyage around the moon.

Chief Hospital Corpsman Vlad Link is one of four sailors who opened the Orion capsule upon its return to Earth and conducted initial exams for astronauts Christina Koch, Jeremy Hansen, Reid Wiseman, and Victor Glover.

The team then helped the four astronauts onto an inflatable raft and transferred them to recovery ship USS John P. Murtha to be airlifted by helicopter for further evaluation.

State Rep. Judith Garcia (D-Chelsea) grew up with Link and has maintained contact with him as he joined the Navy and moved across the nation.

“I cannot express how proud, how inspired I feel of this young man who I grew up with. And now here we are on this critical day,” Garcia told Boston 25 News hours after texting with an excited Link. “Everyone’s looking up at the skies. Yet, Vladimir is here on Earth doing critical work to make sure that those four astronauts make it back home safely back to their families.”

Link, along with Lt. Cmdr. Jesse Wang, Senior Chief Hospital Corpsman Laddy Aldridge and Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Steve Kapala, opened the hatch of the space vehicle and assessed the astronauts, communicating that all four were “green,” or feeling great.

Link, a 2006 graduate of Chelsea High School, was involved in sports and youth development programs and dreamed of serving his country, Garcia said.

He came from a humble background of Mexican and Russian heritage, an example to Chelsea’s youth, Garcia said.

“I think Vladimir shows that everything is possible when you put in the work,” Garcia said. “I look at him and I think of the operation he’s conducting today. It shows the very best of Chelsea: service, precision and love for country.”

Garcia said Link carried a special coin with him during the operation. He plans to return to Chelsea and donate it to the city, she said.

Link said in a statement before the operation: “I have been exposed to the Navy since I was a young teenager, and I’m proud to represent both my family and hometown… Contributing our efforts to NASA and the Artemis II mission is something we take great pride in as part of that legacy.”

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