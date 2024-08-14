Chelsea man arrested for alleged bank robbery spree across Boston, South Shore

A Chelsea man is facing a slew of charges in connection to a bank robbery spree across Boston and the South Shore in July.

Keywan Kelly, 29, is facing charges of three counts of armed bank robbery in connection to thefts in Weymouth, Jamaica Plain and Hyde Park, Acting United States Attorney Joshua S. Levy, District of Massachussets said Wednesday.

Kelly allegedly entered a Bank of America in Weymouth shortly before noon on July 1 wearing gloves and a medical mask. Kelly allegedly approached the teller window, pointed a gun at the worker, produced a note demanding $20,000 and threatened that he would “kill you all,” Levy said.

After the teller handed Kelly $15,000, Kelly allegedly demanded more and the teller handed over an additional $4,000 to $5,000 before Kelly left the bank.

During the robbery, Kelly allegedly made verbal threats such as, “Run that s**t before I blow this place up” and “I’ll kill all of you,” Levy detailed.

On July 16, Kelly allegedly entered a Rockland Trust in Jaimaca Plain around 1:40 p.m., this time wearing a black balaclava-style mask, black clothing and white latex gloves. Kelly again allegedly handed a teller a note, this time reading “I need 20K no DyPacks I have 4 bombs I’ll Kill everyone make quick” while brandishing a gun. Officials say Kelly left the store after the worker gave him around $2,480 in cash.

Finally, officials say Kelly entered a Rockland Trust in Hyde Park around 10:00 a.m. wearing a black balaclava-style mask and gloves. Kelly again pointed a gun at the teller and handed them a handwritten note reading “you’re being robbed give me cash,” and demanded $20,000. Kelly took back the demand note and ran from the bank after taking $3,000 officials say.

Officials say they identified Kelly using video surveillance from the Weymouth Bank of America and fingerprints of Kelly lifted from the getaway car.

“The investigation also allegedly revealed connections between Kelly and vehicles that were identified as being in the vicinity of the Jamaica Plain and Hyde Park banks at the time of the robberies. Cell phone location data allegedly revealed that Kelly’s cell phone was present in the vicinity of each of the banks near the time of the robberies,” Levy stated.

A charge of armed bank robbery provides for a sentence of up to 25 years in prison, up to five years of supervised release and a fine of up to $ 250,000.

Kelly was scheduled to appear in Boston federal court Wednesday afternoon.





