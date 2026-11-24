CHELMSFORD, Mass. — Police in Chelmsford are turning to the public for help tracking down a woman who has been missing for days.

Gina Gianetti has not been seen since she left her apartment in the northern Middlesex County town on the evening of Friday, Nov. 20, the Chelmsford Police Department announced Tuesday.

Investigators say Gianetti could be driving a white Lexus NX200T bearing Massachusetts Registration 5MNA94. Police shared a stock photo of her vehicle in a Facebook post.

GINA GIANETTI GINA GIANETTI has been missing since Friday, Nov. 20, 2026, according to Chelmsford police.

No additional details were immediately available.

Anyone with information on Gianetti’s whereabouts is urged to contact Chelmsford police at 978-256-2521.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group