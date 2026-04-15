Chef Lambo from Hunter’s Kitchen and Bar joins Boston 25 to talk spring eats, marathon carbs

We’re introducing a brand new segment: “Good Food to Get Ya in a Good Mood!” — where we spotlight what’s tasty, trending, and will boost your day.

With spring officially here, it’s the perfect time to get inspired by dishes that not only match the season but also fuel your body — especially with marathon season in full swing.

Joining Boston 25 is Lambert Givens, better known as Chef Lambo, the executive chef at Hunter’s Kitchen and Bar in South Boston. Known for his bold, Southern-inspired flavors, Chef Lambo is serving up comfort food favorites designed to satisfy and energize.

His menu features staples like buttery biscuits, golden cornbread, crispy popcorn chicken, and slow-cooked pulled pork — perfect options for carb-loading ahead of race day or simply enjoying a hearty spring meal.

Hunter’s Kitchen and Bar is located at 110 Dorchester Street in South Boston and is open daily until 1 a.m., making it a go-to spot for late-night bites and flavorful comfort food.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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