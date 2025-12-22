Check your tickets! Two big lottery prizes in Massachusetts are about to expire

BOSTON — The Massachusetts State Lottery is urging players to check their tickets as two major prizes from January 2025 drawings remain unclaimed — and time is running out.

Unclaimed prizes

$100,000 Mass Cash Prize

Location: West Main Gas & Diesel, 577 West Main St., Hyannis



Drawing Date: January 20, 2025



Winning Numbers: 10-16-17-18-31



Claim Deadline: January 21, 2026

$50,000 Powerball Prize

Location: Morrissey Boulevard Wines & Liquors, 711 Morrissey Blvd., Dorchester



Drawing Date: January 18, 2025



Winning Numbers: 14-31-35-64-69, Powerball 23



Claim Deadline: January 20, 2026

Players have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes. After that, the money goes back to the Lottery’s net profit, which benefits all 351 cities and towns in the Commonwealth.

How to claim

Prizes up to $103,000 can be claimed at Lottery claim centers in Braintree, Dorchester, Lawrence, New Bedford, West Springfield, and Worcester.

Prizes over $103,000 must be claimed at Lottery headquarters in Dorchester.

Game details

Mass Cash: Drawings twice daily, $1 per play. Pick 5 numbers from 1–35 or choose Quic Pic.

Powerball: Drawings every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday, $2 per play. Pick 5 numbers from 1–69 plus a Powerball number from 1–26.

