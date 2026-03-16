Check your tickets: Prizes for 23 different Massachusetts State Lottery games set to expire in April

BOSTON — If you have an overlooked scratch ticket in your home, check it. If it’s a winner, time may be running out to claim your prize.

Prizes for 23 different Massachusetts State Lottery instant ticket games are set to expire in April, lottery officials said Monday.

Winners must submit their claims before 5 p.m. on the designated Last Day to Redeem dates to collect their winnings.

The 23 different games will see their prizes expire on various dates throughout April:

Massachusetts State Lottery prize redemption deadlines (Massachusetts Lottery Commission)

The games with upcoming expiration dates were originally launched between 2021 and 2024.

Under standard lottery procedures, players have one year from the date of an End of Game Announcement to claim any prizes before the funds are returned to the state, officials said.

End-of-game announcements are typically issued when the top prizes or grand prizes for a specific ticket have been claimed.

The Massachusetts State Lottery defines grand prizes as $1 million or more on tickets that cost at least $5.

Games may also be closed if the ticket is out of stock, if sales are no longer economically practical, or if the rate of sales is negatively impacting Second and Bonus Chance drawings.

Expired prize money does not remain with the lottery system.

Cash money

Instead, these funds become part of the net profit that the lottery returns to the Commonwealth. This money is then distributed to all 351 cities and towns in Massachusetts.

Redemption procedures depend on the amount of the prize won.

Prizes under $601 may be claimed at any official lottery agent location.

For winnings between $601 and $5,000, players can use the mobile cashing feature on the Massachusetts Lottery app.

Winners with prizes up to $103,000 must visit specific claim centers located in Braintree, Dorchester, Lawrence, New Bedford, West Springfield, and Worcester.

Any prize exceeding $103,000 must be redeemed in person at the lottery headquarters in Dorchester.

Players can find specific redemption information and game details on the official Massachusetts State Lottery website.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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