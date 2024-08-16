Check your tickets! 3 unclaimed Massachusetts Lottery prizes are nearing expiration

BOSTON — Two $100,000 Mass Cash prizes and one $50,000 Powerball prize won on tickets sold in the Bay State nearly a year ago have yet to be claimed and are nearing expiration, the Massachusetts Lottery Commission said.

Mass Cash and Powerball prize winners have one year from the date of the drawing to claim prizes.

The three unclaimed tickets nearing expiration were all sold in September 2023:

1. $100,000 Mass Cash ticket (winning numbers 1-15-22-27-32) sold at A&A Gas Express in Holyoke on Sept. 4, 2023

2. $50,000 Powerball ticket (winning numbers 9-14-20-23-63, 1) sold at Rt 99 Smoke Shop in Everett on Sept. 6, 2023

3. $100,000 Mass Cash ticket (winning numbers 3-12-14-18-25) sold at Sunoco in Brookline on Sept. 12, 2023

Lottery prizes that expire become part of the net profit that the Lottery returns to the Commonwealth for distribution to all 351 cities and towns.

Prizes up to $103,000 can be claimed at Lottery claim centers in Braintree, Dorchester, Lawrence, New Bedford, West Springfield, and Worcester.

Mass Cash drawings are conducted seven nights a week. Powerball drawings are conducted every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.

