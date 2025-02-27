Check your tickets: $1 million and $50,000 Powerball prizes won in Mass. set to expire in April

BOSTON — Check your lottery tickets, they could be a winner.

A $1 million prize and a $50,000 prize won on separate Powerball tickets sold in Massachusetts for drawings that took place last April have yet to be claimed. They are nearing expiration, lottery officials said Thursday.

The $1 million prize was won on a ticket with the numbers 22-27-44-52-69 and the Powerball 9. That ticket was sold at Route 110 Convenience, 196 East St., Methuen on April 6, 2024.

The $50,000 prize was won on a ticket with the numbers 19-24-40-42-56 and the Powerball 23. That ticket was sold at 7-Eleven, 237 Main St., North Reading on April 1, 2024.

Both tickets were purchased for drawings that featured a jackpot of over $1 billion that eventually grew to $1.326 billion and was hit on April 6, 2024 on a ticket sold in Oregon.

Powerball prize winners have one year from the date of the drawing to claim prizes.

Lottery prizes that expire become part of the net profit that the lottery returns to the Commonwealth for distribution to all 351 cities and towns.

Prizes up to $103,000 can be claimed at Lottery claim centers, which are located in Braintree, Dorchester, Lawrence, New Bedford, West Springfield and Worcester.

Powerball drawings are conducted every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. The cost of each play is $2. Players pick five out of 69 numbers and a Powerball number between 1 and 26. There is also a Quic Pic option.

Tickets that match the first five numbers drawn win a $1 million prize, while tickets that match four out of five numbers plus the Powerball win a $50,000 prize.

