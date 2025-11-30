Charlton police search for evidence in pond

CHARLTON, MASS. — This morning, officials from the Charlton Police Department conducted an evidence search at a retention pond.
According to the department, the search was prompted by an arrest that occurred after a pursuit early Saturday morning.
Charlton Police did not give details on the search, or the arrest.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
