Charlton police search for evidence in pond

CHARLTON, MASS. — This morning, officials from the Charlton Police Department conducted an evidence search at a retention pond.

According to the department, the search was prompted by an arrest that occurred after a pursuit early Saturday morning.

Charlton Police did not give details on the search, or the arrest.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

