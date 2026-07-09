Charlie Davies: World Cup has been ‘sensational’ as soccer wins over New England fans

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — With France and Morocco set to square off in a highly anticipated World Cup quarterfinal at Foxborough’s Boston Stadium, former U.S. Men’s National Team standout and New England Revolution broadcaster Charlie Davies says the tournament has exceeded expectations both on and off the field.

Davies joined Boston 25 Thursday morning to discuss the 2026 World Cup’s impact on New England, Team USA’s future, and the star power that continues to captivate soccer fans around the globe.

“This World Cup has been sensational,” Davies said. “People came to this country with a certain perception, and they’ve been blown away by how welcoming New Englanders have been.”

The New Hampshire native said one of the biggest surprises has been how strongly soccer has resonated in a region long dominated by traditional sports powers like the Patriots, Red Sox, Celtics, and Bruins.

“Finally, the sport has cut through here, and people have given it a chance,” Davies said. “I’m in heaven.”

Optimism for Team USA

While Team USA’s tournament run ended earlier than many fans hoped, Davies remains optimistic about the program’s future.

He believes the national team has successfully raised the sport’s profile in the United States, inspiring a new generation of young players.

“I can’t tell you how many kids have looked at me and said, ‘I can’t wait to play soccer,’” Davies said. “There are more eyes on the sport now.”

Davies said continued growth will depend on improving youth development and coaching infrastructure across the country, but he believes the United States can eventually compete for a World Cup title.

“I truly believe we will see the U.S. men’s national team get to a World Cup final in my lifetime,” he said.

France, Morocco set for quarterfinal showdown

Davies expects Thursday’s matchup between France and Morocco to deliver plenty of drama.

France enters the game led by global superstar Kylian Mbappé, who Davies described as a once-in-a-generation talent.

“If you get the chance to watch him, please watch him,” Davies said. “Mbappé is one of those players that is once in a generation.”

France’s attack also includes Ousmane Dembélé and Michael Olise, giving the defending champions one of the deepest and most dynamic offenses in the tournament.

But Davies cautioned against overlooking Morocco, which continues to emerge as a growing force in international soccer.

“This Moroccan team is super talented,” he said. “There’s a lot of pride going into this one.”

The match also carries additional significance because several Moroccan players grew up in France, adding another layer to a rivalry that dates back to the teams’ meeting in the 2022 World Cup semifinals.

The search for America’s next soccer star

Davies said one of the keys to growing the game even further in the United States will be producing a player with the talent and charisma of stars like Mbappé, Lionel Messi, Harry Kane, or Erling Haaland.

“It’s about getting top coaches at the youngest ages and exposing all different types of kids to those skills,” Davies said.

As soccer’s popularity continues to surge following a successful World Cup in the United States, Davies believes the foundation is being laid for future American stars to emerge on the global stage.

“It’s what this country needs more of,” he said. “Kids see players they want to emulate and follow.”

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