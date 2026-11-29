CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — The Christmas festivities are now in full swing in Cambridge!

Boston 25’s very own Vicki Graf emceed the Charles Hotel’s 41st annual tree lighting Saturday!

From hot cocoa to live music, many people enjoyed a handful of activities, including Santa himself. Santa arrived on a firetruck to help with the countdown tree lighting.

Children wrote their letters to Santa and dropped them off in a special holiday mailbox.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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