Charges expected after police chase ends in shootout in Brockton

BROCKTON, Mass. — Investigators in Brockton are expected to announce charges against a man accused of leading police on a chase that ended in a shootout early Sunday morning.

According to the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office, the incident began just after 2 a.m. when Brockton police attempted to stop a white SUV connected to a gunshots investigation from last week.

The pursuit ended at the intersection of Spring and Moraine streets, where surveillance video shows the vehicle spinning out before the suspect exited and opened fire on officers.

Police returned fire, striking the suspect in the shoulder. Officers then rendered aid and took him into custody. The 44‑year‑old man has not yet been publicly identified and remains hospitalized.

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Two Brockton police officers were also taken to the hospital as a precaution.

During the exchange of gunfire, a bullet entered a nearby home and grazed a 71‑year‑old man who was sleeping inside. His family says he is expected to be OK.

Detectives remained on scene for several hours, collecting evidence.

The DA’s office says the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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