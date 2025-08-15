Century of life: Plymouth woman celebrates 105th birthday with party

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — Alice Dunham of Plymouth is celebrating her 105th birthday today with a special party at Plymouth Harborside Healthcare, where she has lived for the past decade.

The celebration was organized by the staff at Plymouth Harborside Healthcare to honor Alice’s remarkable milestone.

Alice, a mother of two, has four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, all of whom are part of her legacy.

“She always worked as hard as she could work to give us the extras of life,” said her son, Chuck. “She worked part-time jobs to give us clothes, music lessons, and sports.”

Alice’s family describes her as a classic Northern Italian woman who has led a hardworking life. From part-time jobs to teaching her kids piano, her family credits her with their strength and resilience.

Chuck also mentioned that Alice was a ‘tough cookie’ who made sure her children knew when they were in trouble.

In addition to the birthday festivities, Alice received a special certification from Governor Maura Healey, adding to the day’s celebrations.

Happy birthday to Alice!

