Celtics star Jayson Tatum sits out against Trail Blazers because of right knee contusion

BOSTON — Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum sat out Sunday night against the Portland Trail Blazers because of a right knee contusion.

Tatum leads Boston in scoring at 27.0 points per game and rebounding at 8.2. He has missed six games this season.

Boston has already wrapped up the NBA’s best record and home-court advantage for the playoffs.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

