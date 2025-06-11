Local

Celtics star Jaylen Brown undergoes surgery on ailing knee

By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff
BOSTON — Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown recently went under the knife to clean up a lingering knee injury, the team announced Wednesday.

The four-time All-Star and 2024 Finals MVP underwent a right knee arthroscopic debridement procedure. The 28-year-old is expected to be fully available by the start of training camp this fall, according to the team.

Brown battled through pain in the final stretch of the season and even received a pain-killing shot in the ailing knee prior to the playoffs.

Brown is the second franchise cornerstore to have surgery in the past few weeks. His All-Star running mate, Jayson Tatum suffered an Achilles injury during the team’s Game 4 loss to the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

The team has not announced a timeframe for Tatum’s return but he is expected to miss the majority of the 2025-26 season.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

