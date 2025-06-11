Celtics star Jaylen Brown undergoes surgery on ailing knee

BOSTON — Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown recently went under the knife to clean up a lingering knee injury, the team announced Wednesday.

The four-time All-Star and 2024 Finals MVP underwent a right knee arthroscopic debridement procedure. The 28-year-old is expected to be fully available by the start of training camp this fall, according to the team.

Jaylen Brown today underwent a successful right knee arthroscopic debridement procedure. He is expected to participate in training camp without limitation. pic.twitter.com/KijF7Fc30G — Boston Celtics (@celtics) June 11, 2025

Brown battled through pain in the final stretch of the season and even received a pain-killing shot in the ailing knee prior to the playoffs.

Brown is the second franchise cornerstore to have surgery in the past few weeks. His All-Star running mate, Jayson Tatum suffered an Achilles injury during the team’s Game 4 loss to the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

The team has not announced a timeframe for Tatum’s return but he is expected to miss the majority of the 2025-26 season.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

