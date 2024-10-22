Celtics to raise Banner 18 on opening night at the Garden against the Knicks

BOSTON — The Boston Celtics will celebrate their NBA Championship win on Tuesday night before the first game of the season by raising the franchise’s 18th banner to the rafters of TD Garden.

The Celtics beat the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5 of the NBA Finals to cap off a historic season. Jaylen Brown was named Finals MVP for the first time in his career.

Celtics players practiced Monday ahead of their first regular season matchup against their rivals in the east, the New York Knicks. Even though this year’s team is pretty much the same as last year’s championship squad, veteran Al Horford says they are not resting on their laurels.

“I feel like we all understand that this is a new year and it was great obviously what happened last year but we have to prove ourselves again,” said Celtics Center Al Horford. “We have to start building this thing back up we have to figure things out again, the league continues to change, even though we have a lot of the same guys, we have to get after it.”

While the Celtics certainly have had time to celebrate their championship, they are already focused on winning more.

“I feel like every game we play we want to win,” said Celtics Point Guard Payton Pritchard. “We’re going to get the rings and then go out there and prove we’re ready to make another statement.”

Players will also receive their championship rings on Tuesday evening.

The Celtics were coached by Joe Mazzulla, who, at 35, became the youngest person to coach an NBA team to a title since 34-year-old Bill Russell helped claim the 1968 title in his double-duty role as player-coach.

“We have an opportunity to carry the organization forward to double down on the tradition and the history of what the organization has and what else would you expect than someone expecting you to win all the time,” said Mazzulla. “So we have an expectation to win we have great character great talent so we just have to work to maximize that and we got to rely on the players to do that.”

October 22 was also declared Celtics Banner 18 Day across the state by Governor Healey.

Fans are encouraged to get in their seats by 6:45 tonight for the ceremony that starts at 7. The game starts at 7:30 pm. Fans can watch the game for free at City Hall Plaza.

