Celtics Banner 18 Day declared in Massachusetts ahead of season opener

BOSTON — As the Boston Celtics prepare to raise their 18th World Championship banner on Tuesday, Governor Maura Healey made a special proclamation to commemorate the day.

Ahead of their season opener, Governor Healey declared that October 22, 2024 will be Celtics Banner 18 Day across the state.

“Whereas the 2023-2024 Celtics upheld and added to this legacy by achieving one of the greatest seasons in NBA history, winning 64 regular season games, going 16-3 in the playoffs, having the most efficient offense ever recorded and the fifth-best point differential in league history, and outscoring opponents by an average of 11 points on the way to winning the Celtics’ 18th NBA Championship;” the proclamation read. “In recognition of this all-time great championship season for our beloved Boston Celtics, We proclaim Tuesday, October 22, 2024, to be Celtics Banner 18 Day.

In June, the Celtics beat the Dallas Mavericks in 5 games to cap off a historic season. Jaylen Brown was named Finals MVP for the first time in his career.

Boston will host the New York Knicks Tuesday night at the TD Garden for the first game of the 2024-2025 season, complete with a banner raising ceremony.

Here is Governor Healey’s full proclamation:

Whereas the Boston Celtics are unquestionably the greatest franchise in basketball history, founded in 1946 as an original member of what became the National Basketball Association, winning their first of a record 18 championships in 1957 under legendary coach Arnold “Red” Auerbach, and featuring Hall of Fame players like Bob Cousy, Bill Russell, Tom Heinsohn, K.C. Jones, Sam Jones, John Havlicek, Larry Bird, Paul Pierce, and Kevin Garnett, among many others; Whereas the Celtics have not only been the best team on the court, they also have led the movement for social justice in sports, including by fielding the League’s first all-Black starting five, appointing the League’s first Black head coach in Bill Russell at a time when Russell was a leading voice in the Civil Rights Movement, and continuing today to set the standard for community engagement in professional sports; Whereas the 2023-2024 Celtics upheld and added to this legacy by achieving one of the greatest seasons in NBA history, winning 64 regular season games, going 16-3 in the playoffs, having the most efficient offense ever recorded and the fifth-best point differential in league history, and outscoring opponents by an average of 11 points on the way to winning the Celtics’ 18th NBA Championship; Whereas on a squad that embodied the strength of teamwork, the 2023-2024 Celtics featured outstanding individual achievements, including NBA Executive of the Year Brad Stevens, Coach Joe Mazzulla who now owns the highest winning percentage of any coach in NBA history, First Team All-NBA Forward Jayson Tatum, Finals MVP Jaylen Brown, All Defensive Team guards Derrick White and Jrue Holiday, first Dominican NBA Champion Al Horford and first Latvian NBA Champion Kristaps Porzingis; Whereas the Celtics’ continued excellence brings joy to the residents of Massachusetts and basketball fans around the world, their commitment to hard work and team unity offers a powerful example to young people, and their devotion to community uplifts our state, reflects our shared values, and makes us proud; Therefore, in recognition of this all-time great championship season for our beloved Boston Celtics, We proclaim Tuesday, October 22, 2024, to be Celtics Banner 18 Day.

