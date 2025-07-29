Caught on camera: Stick-wielding man fights off dogs after boy, woman attacked at North Shore park

LYNN, Mass. — A stick-wielding man managed to fight off a pair of aggressive dogs after the animals attacked a young boy and a woman at a park on the North Shore over the weekend.

A Saturday afternoon in Flax Pond Park in Lynn turned frantic when two loose pit bulls bit a 5-year-old boy and a 22-year-old woman, according to the Lynn Police Department.

Neighborhood resident Kyle Emerson, who witnessed the attack, told Boston 25 News that he started calling the dogs to try and turn their attention away from the victims.

“I just saw people screaming and fleeing from the park with their kids in their hands,” Emerson told Boston 25 Monday. “Looked like they were all fearful...“I called their attention from across the street. They ran over, and I tried to keep the dogs away from any other civilians.”

Surveillance video showed the dogs trotting from the park down Chestnut Street and into the driveway of Emerson’s home, where the animals cornered him.

Lynn dog attack

Fortunately, Emerson’s father emerged with a stick in hand and fought the dogs off. Emerson told Boston 25 that he’s lucky he didn’t become a victim.

Lynn dog attack

“The dogs’ emotions were high, our emotions were high,” Emerson said. “Things happened.”

Both victims were taken to the hospital with bite wounds that were not considered to be life-threatening.

Police later located both of the dogs and contacted the owner.

In an update shared with Boston 25 on Tuesday, Lynn police said the owner will face two counts each of failure to restrain dogs, failure to obtain rabies vaccination, and failure to license a dog with the City of Lynn.

The dogs are currently on a mandatory 45-day home quarantine.

