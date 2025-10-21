Caught on camera: Mass. troopers board Boston JetBlue flight after mid-air disturbance

BOSTON — Massachusetts State Police troopers were seen boarding a Boston JetBlue flight bound for Las Vegas that had to return to Logan International Airport following a mid-air “disturbance” involving a passenger.

A video shared with Boston 25 News captured the moment troopers responded to the cabin of JetBlue flight 777, which returned to its gate in Boston late Monday night due to a situation involving a “non-compliant passenger who had been verbally abusive,” according to Massachusetts State Police.

While state police didn’t share any additional details on the incident, they did note that a 37-year-old man from Louisville, Kentucky, will be called to court to face a charge of interference with a flight crew.

FlightAware indicates the flight departed Boston around 8 p.m. and made it to the Buffalo area before it reversed course for Logan.

In a statement, a JetBlue spokesperson told Boston 25, “On October 20, JetBlue flight 777 from Boston to Las Vegas returned to Boston after a disturbance on board.”

A Boston 25 viewer said he spotted state police escorting three people in total off the flight.

The flight departed again for Las Vegas after the incident was resolved.

