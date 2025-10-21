JetBlue flight from Boston to Las Vegas forced to turn around midflight, return to Logan

BOSTON — A Jet Blue flight from Boston to Las Vegas was forced to turn around mid-flight and return to Logan.

According to state police, on Monday around 10 p.m. troopers were notified that JetBlue Flight 777 was returning to the gate for a non-compliant passenger who had been verbally abusive.

A 37-year-old male from Louisville, KY is being summoned to court to appear for interference with a flight crew.

An investigation remains ongoing and additional information is not available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

