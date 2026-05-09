Cat, gecko rescued from Hyde Park fire that displaced 5 adults, 10 children

BOSTON — A cat named Snowflake and a gecko were rescued from an apartment building fire in Hyde Park that displaced five adults and 10 children on Friday, fire officials said.

Photographs released by the department on Friday night show a firefighter cradling Snowflake in his arms, while another firefighter is administering oxygen to the kitty using a specialized pet oxygen mask.

Cat rescued from Hyde Park fire (Boston Fire Department)

The masks are often used to revive cats suffering from smoke inhalation after structure fires.

When firefighters arrived at the apartment building at 760 Cummins Highway around 7 p.m., they found smoke billowing from the multi-family brick building, fire officials said in a social media post.

Firefighters arrived to a multi family brick bldg at 760 Cummins Hwy in Hyde Park & had smoke showing. Quick access was made & the building was quickly evacuated. 2 people came out over ladders into the rear parking lot. A cat named Snowflake & a Gecko were rescued from fire unit pic.twitter.com/ahLKEIJU5k — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) May 8, 2026

Crews quickly evacuated the building. Two residents were rescued over ladders in the rear parking lot, fire officials said.

Boston Fire District Chief Eric Vinitsky said one EMS worker was transported. The worker’s condition was not known on Friday.

Hyde Park fire (Boston Fire Department)

The American Red Cross and the department’s Victim Assistance Unit responded to assist the displaced residents.

Damage to the building is estimated at more than $300,000, fire officials said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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