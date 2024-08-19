Car smashes into Roxbury home

Emergency crews worked to extract a car wedged against a Roxbury home Sunday.

Boston police say the car collided with a home in the area of Logan Street and Thornton Street around 3:45 p.m.

The car took down a fence and the front wheels dangled over a gap in between the home and the road.

Inspectional Services was notified.

Boston police were unable to say whether anyone was injured.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group