Car maintenance: How to avoid significant issues and higher costs in the long run

Drivers should address a car’s check engine light promptly to potentially avoid expensive repairs. While the illuminated light may not always signal an immediate breakdown, ignoring it can lead to more significant issues and higher costs in the long run, according to Boston 25 consumer advisor Clark Howard and a diagnostic technician.

The cost to resolve issues indicated by a check engine light can range from hundreds to thousands of dollars. Understanding the problem early can help drivers save money. Many auto parts stores offer free diagnostic testing to identify what the warning light signifies. For owners of newer vehicles, manufacturer apps can also provide detailed information and alert them to specific engine problems.

Clay Brooks, a diagnostic technician, emphasized that a check engine light does not always mean the car is about to fail. “It doesn’t mean that your car is about to cut off on you. Sometimes it can, but more often than not, it’s just an indicator that you need to be aware you’ve got an issue,” Brooks said.

Brooks advises drivers to check their gauges and observe any unusual noises or behaviors from the car when the light comes on. “It would give me pause... it would make me look at my gages,” Brooks stated.

Issues can range from a simple loose gas cap to problems with the evaporative emission system, misfires, oxygen sensors, catalytic converters, transmission issues or safety systems. These problems can decrease fuel efficiency and cause a vehicle to fail an emissions test.

Postponing the repair of a minor issue can lead to more costly problems later. Brooks warned that the check engine light is the primary indicator for engine problems.

“One of the dangers in that is that that’s the only light that indicates there’s a problem with your engine. And it doesn’t have anything special that tells you that another issue has come up,” he said.

Early diagnosis also benefits the consumer financially. “The less we have to work, obviously, the less it costs the consumer,” Brooks explained.

Brooks also recommends finding an automotive shop that invests in its technicians and uses proper equipment, such as a borescope. This tool, equipped with a small camera, can help diagnose internal issues without extensive disassembly. “We’ve saved a lot to tear down. We don’t have to pull the cylinder head off or a lot other expensive options. Just by having the right tool on our hands,” Brooks said.

While many check engine light situations are not immediate emergencies, a flashing check engine light signifies an urgent situation that requires immediate attention.

Howard offers four steps on www.Clark.com for drivers to follow to find a reliable mechanic.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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